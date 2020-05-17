Out with the drab and gray and in with the bright and colorful.
That’s the plan for the retaining wall along the southbound Interstate 35 frontage near Central Avenue in Belton. The city of Belton and the Texas Department of Transportation are in the early stages of planning a mural at that location.
“There is a significant amount of daily traffic on Central Avenue and the I-35 frontage road at this entryway to downtown Belton,” said Bob van Til, Belton’s grants and special projects coordinator. “Over time it has become clear that there is an opportunity at this location to promote Belton in a way that makes the people who live and work here proud, and leaves a great impression on travelers that stop here.”
The City Council recently appointed eight residents to a committee that will select the art for the mural.
The appointees were Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter; Gene Ellis, Belton Police chief and assistant city manager; Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president; Hershall Seals, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Art Department director; Judy Garrett, the city’s retail and tourism coordinator; Cheryl Maxwell, the city’s planning director; Steven Kirkpatrick, a Realtor whose office is along the frontage road; and Michelle Weaver, founder of That Art Place.
“Our hope is to have this project completed within a year, but we also acknowledge that the timeline is not firm,” van Til said. “Some of the work that needs to be done includes requesting qualifications from interested parties, selecting an artist and determining a concept, completing an interlocal agreement with TxDOT, finalizing funding, and the creation of the actual artwork.”
Belton has sought grants for the project, but has not identified any funding yet, according to a staff report.
“Good murals elicit emotion and foster community spirit and a sense of place,” van Til said. “This is a way to share Belton values with thousands of visitors and to entertain the patrons of the local businesses near the mural, while enhancing the appearance of a highway retaining wall.”