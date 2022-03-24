The Belton Independent School District will provide cardiac screenings for secondary students in April after partnering with the Cody Stephens Foundation.
The foundation — which was named after a Crosby High School senior who died from an undetected heart condition in 2012 — has been dedicated to bringing screenings to campuses all across Texas for nearly a decade.
“Cody was talking to his father, Scott, about his goals to play football … in college and beyond. Cody told Scott, ‘Go big or go home, Dad,’” the Cody Stephens Foundation posted to its website. “After Cody died, his family turned Cody’s motto into a screening effort to prevent other tragedies. It has been a big effort in a big state.”
In Belton ISD, the screenings — to be offered during school hours on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 — will be conducted by a licensed cardiologist for $21.
“This screening is purely a preventative measure opportunity we wanted to make available for our community,” Marylisa Fanning, Belton ISD’s director of health services, said in a news release. “The goal is to take a proactive approach to heart health in young people.”
Legal guardians can register their student for a screening online at gbogh.as.me/BeltonISDHeartScreening, according to Belton ISD.
“When you think of heart conditions impacting a student, we often think of student-athletes, but we wanted to make this opportunity available to any of our secondary students,” Fanning said. “It’s just another preventive, proactive way families can care for their most precious asset — our students.”
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said guardians may request information about the screening process by contacting the Cody Stephens Foundation by email at alahna@codystephensfoundation.org or by contacting their student’s school nurse.