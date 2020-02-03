The Bell County Diabetes Coalition held its first meeting of the year last week with a number of activities and classes related to diabetes planned for the coming year.
Sara Laack, diabetes educator at Baylor Scott & White, developed a Facebook page for the coalition.
“It’s an underused way to get our message out,” Laack said.
Christopher Valmores, community health at Baylor Scott & White, said the individuals in Nolanville that put together a health fair last year are interested in offering diabetes education classes in the community.
Sheryl Austin, cooperative extension program Prairie View A&M, will be coordinating the taste of African Communities Cooking series at Saulsbury Head Start this month.
“We started last Thursday and will end the second Thursday in February,” Austin said.
It’s not necessarily connected to a diabetes education event, she said, but a discussion that centers around how our ancestors ate more of a plant-based diet.
“Plant-based diets can help reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease,” Austin said.
The classes are for the parents of children who are in the Saulsbury Head Start program, she said.
Jackie McLaughlin said she was meeting with the Killeen Community Clinic and Southside Church of Christ about offering Do Well Be Well, the diabetes class offered by Texas A&M.
There will be classes at the church the four Fridays in March and then the classes will move to the clinic. In May, the classes will be taught in Spanish.
In June, the group will decide if there’s a need for a Do Well Be Well class for hypertension, McLaughlin said.
There’s good attendance of patients in the Chronic Care Clinic at Killeen Community Clinic, probably because they sign a contract and have to attend classes, she said.
Si, Yo Puedo, the Spanish version of the diabetes class, now has AAA accreditation, McLaughlin said.
“If you are familiar with what AAA accreditation means, the class meets all of their evidence-based curriculum,” she said.
Laack has started some new year-long diabetes prevention programs.
“There are five people signed up in Temple, which is smaller than last year, but we’re still touching people and able to give them information,” Laack said.
Lizette Rivas has been working as a social work intern at the Community Clinic and will begin work there full time as a case manager after she has finished her intern hours. She will take on the office manager job held by Vanessa Hubik, who is no longer with the clinic.
McLaughlin said she would like to develop some classes in Belton.
Discussion of the Diabetes Resource Fair continues. The fairs have been held in Temple for the past two years. Getting people in Killeen involved with a possible West Bell County diabetes health fair hasn’t pulled in much interest.
“I think we should definitely hold it in Temple,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll continue to look for partners in Killeen.”