BELTON — A 12-person jury was selected early Monday evening in the capital murder trial of a Killeen man accused of kidnapping and fatally stabbing a 68-year-old Temple woman in 2020.
Christopher Romel Henry, 39, is accused of capital murder by terroristic threat in the death of Rose Davis. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case.
Henry will be tried this week in the 264th District Court presided by Judge Paul LePak.
The racially diverse jury of six men and six women was selected after hours of questioning a pool of 80 jurors. Two women were selected as alternate jurors.
Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns is the prosecutor. Henry’s defense will be handled by attorneys Michael Magana and Bobby Barina, according to court records.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, at about 9:45 p.m. on June 18, 2020, officers responded to The Bridge apartments, 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle, to a stabbing.
At the scene, the affidavit said, officers found Davis on the ground outside the apartment with several cuts to her throat and stomach.
“Officers also observed (Davis’) … hands were bound behind her back with duct tape and fabric and that duct tape had been wrapped around her throat,” the affidavit said.
Davis identified Henry as her alleged attacker before she was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
It was learned during the investigation that Henry was the ex-husband of Davis’ son’s girlfriend, and according to the affidavit, he had made threats against the victim’s family.
Witnesses at the apartment building described seeing Davis — with her hands bound behind her back — being forcibly escorted from her apartment by a “black heavy-set male that appeared to be in his mid-30s,” the affidavit said.
“Witnesses reported that they heard Davis call out for help and asked them to call the police,” the affidavit said. “One witness observed the subject stab Davis with a knife before leaving the location.”
Witnesses were able to identify Henry as the man they saw with Davis in a photo lineup.
Investigators learned that Henry had an ankle monitor due to a pending felony out of Travis County and were able to obtain records that said he was in the Temple area when Davis was stabbed, the affidavit said.
Henry was located in Killeen and taken into custody for questioning. He was a passenger in a woman’s car at the time of his arrest, and according to the affidavit, a search of the vehicle produced a set of keys that belonged to Davis.
“Henry was later interviewed and, after being informed of his rights, and waiving them, admitted he was at Davis’ apartment, but denied that anything happened,” the affidavit said.
The woman with Henry when he was arrested was also interviewed and told them she drove Henry to Davis’ house but did not know about what was going to happen.
“She stated that after she left the location with Henry, he started crying and told her he had ‘messed up’ and ‘he put her hands on (Davis)’ and eventually told her he had stabbed Davis,” the affidavit said. “When he was arrested, she stated Henry told her to dispose of items he left in her car.”
A court records search did not show any charges filed on the woman.
Henry remains in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1 million.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday with opening statements and testimony.