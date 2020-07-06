American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton, which had to suspend its bingo activities due to COVID-19, will hold a community yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 110 W. Ave. A in Belton.
The sale will include furniture, books, clothing, electronics, baked goods and more. Additionally, pulled work sandwiches with chips and a drink will be available for $8 per plate.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit American Legion Post No. 55.
Established in 1919, the post's mission is to assist veterans, military, their families and the community.