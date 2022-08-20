A fundraiser to defray medical costs for a Central Texas toddler severely burned during a visit with his father has exceeded $84,000.
Temple Police and Child Protective Services continue to investigate how the toddler, nearly 2, was burned so severely that he was flown to Galveston for specialized treatment.
The toddler suffered second- and third-degree burns while visiting his father earlier this month when he was injured, according to Temple Police and a Gofundme.com fundraiser.
An active case for injury to a child was filed but no arrests have been made, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Temple officers were notified of the incident at about 8:54 p.m. Aug. 8 when they were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers met a CPS investigator, who advised them about an incident at about 6 p.m. that day, Mackowiak said.
“The boy’s father said he was playing with the toddler outside and sat him down on the front of a skateboard, he pushed the skateboard and
let it roll down the sidewalk without his hands on it. The toddler then fell off the skateboard onto concrete and sustained burns from the fall,” Mackowiak said.
The father told police the placed the boy in a warm bath and applied petroleum jelly to his injuries, Mackowiak said.
In a Gofundme.com fundraiser, organizer Isabella Donoso of Houston said the toddler’s injuries occurred during a rare unsupervised visit with his father without his mother present.
The Temple mother rushed to the father’s home and immediately took her son to a hospital emergency room, where 10-15 nurses and doctors “urgently attended to him,” Donoso said.
“His injuries were so bad he was flown to Houston to receive the proper treatment necessary for his injuries,” she said. “Upon arriving in Houston, Yailene was informed by investigators and medical professionals that Jio acquired second- and third-degree burns from what seems to be an incident involving a boiling liquid either being poured on his skin or being submerged in. Based on injuries, they are confident that foul play was involved and there was malicious intent.”
The fundraiser, which sought $65,000 for the boy’s medical treatment and family travel expenses, had raised more than $84,616 as of Saturday afternoon.
The mother posted that her son might need skin graft surgery. No recent updates have been posted on the toddler’s condition.
The fundraiser seeks to assist the mother since “she will be financially responsible for her stay, the helicopter ride, and other medical expenses while she sees her baby through this impossibly hard time,” Donoso said.
“Yailene (Carabello) is in Houston alone taking care of her baby to the best of her ability,” she said. “Yailene is blessed to have her father and stepmother by her side, but a large majority of her family and support system do not live in Texas, so she is coping with this the best she can.”
Supporters who donated to the fund posted messages of hope.
“Jio’s story broke my heart,” Marlyan Colon posted on the fundraiser page. “As a Mom to a 2 year old boy, I can’t even imagine all the emotions you are feeling right now. Praying for a speedy recovery and justice for your sweet little boy. Stay strong, Mama!”
Another said she was also touched by the boy’s plight.
“Reading and seeing your baby boy’s story brought me to so much tears I couldn’t stop crying,” Leslie Aquino posted. “Very infuriating. No child should ever have to go through this and I am so sorry this happened. I am praying for you both and for a fast and painless recovery. You are both strong and we will get justice!”
The fundraiser is online at https://bit.ly/3dLa7Ip.