Forget the debate about which came first — the Easter chick or the Easter egg.
The real question is, “What killed the Easter bonnet — the hairspray or the preacher?”
The Temple Daily Telegram’s wise-cracking columnist in the early 20th century, Joe Sappington in 1908 lamented the high cost of women’s headgear — especially for the spring Easter parade. “One of the most perplexing things about ladies’ hats is that the price is steadily advancing. They have advanced more than 1,500 percent since I married and are going higher and higher all the time,” he complained.
Sappington (1863-1951) was Bell County’s own homegrown Mark Twain, a peripatetic newspaperman always hunting a good story. A century ago, everyone scurried to newspaper racks for Sappington’s latest literary lament over life’s foibles and frustrations. His cracker-barrel wisdom, picked up by several area papers, was quoted (and plagiarized) by everyone from poachers to preachers.
His wife’s taste in millinery ranked high on his peeves meter. “Just two weeks after we returned from our bridal tour (in 1887), I bought a ladies hat, a bedstead, mattress, cook stove, four chairs, a dining table, a set of knives and forks, three cups and saucers, three plates, a looking glass, a coffee mug, two tin pans, a wash tub, a clothes line — in fact, everything that we could possibly think of, or our heart’s desire, all for $19.65; whereas just last week my wife bought a tall dark-red lopsided flim-flamed bespangled, befeathered hat that cost me $21.63 spot cash.”
The situation seemed hopeless, he said.
Fascination with headwear never fades — although styles may vary. Local vendors tend to peddle sports and Western styles mostly. However, a century ago, a well-appointed woman never walked out the door without a chapeau. Otherwise, she may be looked up with derision. A hat completed her wardrobe — all the better if it matched her apparel.
Evolving dome coverings still mean big business in the 2000s, just like they did in the early 1900s. Styles may change, but sales are brimming.
For example, a 1901 Temple economic review prominently listed milliners as a vital part of the city’s retail economy, reflecting the upwardly mobile population. The 1909 Temple City Directory listed nine shops peddling solely in hats in addition to several hat trimmers and cleaners. Other general merchandise stores also touted extensive millinery departments.
In bygone days, hats also created cultural clashes, when some believed that the higher the hat, the closer to heaven. Easter services made it all that more important. Pages of the Temple Daily Telegram are brimful of examples.
The Telegram in 1910 reported, “Press and pulpit are still harping on the one string in the fruitless effort to diminish the size of women’s hats; in other words, to regulate the fashions in women’s headwear.”
In fact, the Telegram said that a local clergyman insisted, “Big hats were a hindrance to the salvation of souls.” The same issue also included descriptions about the newest designs minted from European millineries, including those described as “wide as peach baskets” and “four-foot columns of imported fur.”
The Telegram writer in 1910 urged forbearance. “Exercise a little patience, friends, the styles will shortly change, when small hats and big sleeves will return to bother us.”
Sure enough, they did.
By the 1950s, women adopted all manner of cloche headwear — berets, turbans, snoods, sailor hats and hoods along with clever variations on masculine fedoras and derbies, said cultural historian Dr. Beverly Chico.
Finally, hats eased out of fashion as women opted for less formal styles in early 1960s, Chico added. A board member and Roundtable Scholar for the Endowment of the Costume Society of America, she is professor of history and humanities at Regis University and Metropolitan State College in Denver, Colo. She is also author of “Hats and Headwear around the World: A Cultural Encyclopedia” (ABC-CLIO, 2013).
“Toward the end of the 1800s, the expanding ranks of the middle class enjoyed substantial financial success. Many people poured large sums of money into extravagant fashionable apparel and headwear,” she said. “Milliners were busy producing different styles of women’s hats, many of which were adorned with bird feathers, nets and avian items. The business of importing and selling trimmings from Europe and Great Britain grew exponentially.”
The hat market flattened when bouffant hairdos ballooned, aided by copious aerosol spritzes of lacquered hairspray. By the 1960s, backcombed coifs deflated, and more baby boomers came of age, dropping the businesslike pretension and letting the wind rustle through their locks, Chico said.
Chico maintains that hats for both genders are “walking billboards” for religious rituals, royal court ceremonies, sports events, dramatic performances, commercial activities, parades and military events.
Sappington earlier in the 20th century had a solution. “I propose the organization of hat trimming clubs for men…. We can create the head gear for our own dear ones, and use our own poultry feathers that are going to waste and bring the prices down on those shop made floral, feathery flim-frizzers, to where we can handle a couple a season without mortgaging the cow or starving our babies.” His “hair club for men with women’s hats” unfortunately never caught on.
Modern millinery seems to have a definite place in urban jungles and suburban wannabes as style-savvy men and women are turning to a rack of headpieces for their pop culture street cred.
Hats are making headway in the often-volatile fashion retail market. Some of the increase can be credited to the influence of celebrities and to growing concerns about sun protection.
The biggest recent jump happened last summer, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when Women’s Wear Daily featured “Hats to Wear on Your Rooftop with Your BFF.”
“There’s plenty of space to stay six feet away from each other and still laugh,” the magazine reported. “Summer always calls for hats since most of us don’t have access to a salon or barbershop.”