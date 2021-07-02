Heavy Fourth of July traffic has slowed southbound Interstate 35 in Temple and Belton Friday afternoon.
Motorists are seeing slow highway traffic south of West Adams Avenue in Temple, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The TxDOT traffic map showed poor conditions on southbound I-35 in Temple and moderate conditions south through Belton to the Interstate 14 interchange. South of Belton, southbound traffic is flowing until Round Rock in the Austin area, TxDOT said.
Northbound I-35 traffic is better with moderate conditions north of Salado to south of South Loop 363 in Temple.
Temple-area businesses are seeing an increase in holiday travelers as well.
The parking lot of Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, was filled Friday afternoon with dozens of vehicles, including recreational vehicles, trailers and more.