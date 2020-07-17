BELTON — A Hutto man on Sept. 6, 2019, allegedly escaped the custody of a Bell County deputy while at an area hospital.
Chad Lee Bankston, 43, has a long list of alleged offenses he committed in Milam and Bell counties, according to the inmate’s profile in the Bell County Jail.
While in the Bell County Jail, he reportedly sustained an injury that required treatment at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, an arrest affidavit said.
Bankston was in custody for the alleged possession of a controlled substance when he said he needed to use the hospital’s restroom. The deputy removed his leg restraints, Bankston ran out of the emergency department and jumped a fence near 2416 S. 13th St., the affidavit said.
He was caught at an apartment complex.
The possession of a controlled substance charge stemmed from Aug. 26, 2019, when Temple Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers captured Bankston after a confrontation that began at the Buc-ee’s off Interstate 35.
One of the troopers received a tip from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office that Bankston would be in a U-Haul that towed his black Cadillac and was on his way to Oklahoma to escape going to jail, according to the affidavit.
Bankston had a Cadillac and U-Haul reported stolen out of Travis County.
After Bankston’s capture, an inventory was made of contents inside the stolen vehicles. Inside the U-Haul were a black handgun and a clear, glass pipe with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The crystals reportedly weighed 7.3 grams.
Bankston was in the Bell County Jail Friday, held on multiple bonds out of Milam and Bell Counties that totaled $427,500. The remainder of the charges out of Milam County ranged from state jail to second-degree felonies.
The Bell County escape charge is a third-degree felony.
Bankston also uses the alias Rusty Bankston, jail records showed.