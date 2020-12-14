The Temple Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved a facilities master plan on Monday that sets the stage for campus growth.
Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram this most recent planning process — spanning nearly 11 months — has included principals, directors, senior leadership teams and school board members.
He stressed how this facilities master plan is not a budget document, as it simply identifies needs at various district buildings.
“There are no dollars attached to this plan,” Boyd said. “This is simply an opportunity to go out and further develop the master plan … a master plan that we developed for the first time about 11 years ago,” he said. “We’ve been going through it and updating it periodically, which is appropriate for a district to do so.”
Although a majority of the master plan addressed needs that were identified at campuses, newer facilities such as Thornton Elementary have reportedly fewer requests for improvement.
Temple ISD will prioritize certain projects over others, and Boyd emphasized how eliminating portable buildings on campuses is near the top of that list.
“There’s so many things on this plan, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be able to do all of it,” Boyd said. “It’s been a goal of ours to get students and staff out of portable buildings, and this master plan, if we’re able to do everything on it, would complete that process.”
To eliminate portable buildings, Boyd said Temple ISD would have to add capacity on several campuses.
“Under this plan, we have master planned locations for a new elementary school and a new middle school … as well as additions to existing facilities to accommodate growth,” he said.
Temple ISD will analyze area demographic information when determining when these building may be needed — data that the district’s demographer is expected to present administrators in the next couple months
“(The demographer) is currently updating those numbers and he’ll present that to us in the next couple of months,” Boyd said. “When he does, it’ll help us better understand when we might need these facilities in place.”
Although a construction timeline for these anticipated campuses is currently unknown, Boyd said growth trends in Temple ISD points toward development in its southeast quadrant.
“When the day comes to build a new elementary and a new middle school … whether it’s in the next few years or several years beyond that ... it would be out in that area, because that’s where a majority of the growth we’re seeing is,” he said.
Boyd said these anticipated campuses would need to be brought forward to Temple ISD voters for consideration.
“If we’re able to do everything that is addressed in this (facilities master plan), I would say that it could all be completed in five to seven years,” Boyd said. “But this is a plan that we will continue to update and change as times goes on with people changing their minds on what needs to be done.”
Superintendent Bobby Ott said this master plan provides a good concept and direction on where Temple ISD is headed.
“We’re preparing for growth, adding innovative spaces, and preparing our families for the future,” Ott said. “I think you can start to see everything coming together as we move forward as a school district.”