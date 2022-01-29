There’s still time to register to vote in this year’s primary election.
Monday is the deadline to register for the March 1 election.
Residents can register at several places, including the elections department, area libraries and Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Residents must provide their Texas driver’s license or their Social Security number.
Check to see if you’re registered at VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab.
Early voting in the primary election will start Feb. 14 and last two weeks until Feb. 25.
Those planning to request a ballot by mail can do so now. The last day to request a ballot is Feb. 18.
State and local races will be decided in this year’s primary, including contests for governor, lieutenant governor, state Senate District 24 and Bell County’s two state representative districts.
Municipal, school elections
Residents who wish to file for local races still have time to appear on the ballot.
Feb. 18 is the deadline to file for the May 7 election, which includes races for local city councils and school boards.
For the Temple City Council, incumbent Councilwoman Jessica Walker, who represents District 1, and incumbent Councilman Wendell Williams, who represents District 4, both filed for reelection.
Two incumbents filed to retain their Temple Independent School District trustee seats: Virginia Suarez for District 1 and Shannon Gowan for District 6.
Belton city officials said no one has filed to run for the City Council’s three open seats in Place 5, Place 6 and Place 7.
BISD contested race
Voters in the Belton school district — which includes parts of western Temple and Bell County — will decide on the Area 1, Area 3 and Area 5 school board seats on May 7.
At least one incumbent is facing a challenger.
School trustee Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, will face Brandon Hall, who ran as a 2018 Republican primary candidate for Texas House District 55 in his first political race.
Alcozer, a lawyer, was appointed to the Belton ISD board in 2018, to replace school board member Mike Cowan, who stepped down in the middle of his term when he moved out of the district. Alcozer was elected to a full three-year term in 2019.
Both Alcozer and Hall filed for the Area 5 school board seat on Monday, BISD said.
Hall first ran for office in the 2018 Republican primary for the District 55 seat retained by incumbent state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple. Shine defeated Hall and another candidate with 60% of the vote.
Other BISD candidates
Dwayne Gossett, a former Morgan’s Point Resort mayor who lost his reelection bid, filed to run for the Area 1 school trustee seat currently occupied by board president Jeff Norwood, who was first elected in 2016.
Incumbent Suzanne McDonald, a former board president, filed to retain her Area 3 seat. She was first elected in 2013.
Those elected will serve a three-year term, set to expire in May 2025.
The filing period will end at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
Residents want to vote in these local races have until April 7 to register to vote. Early voting in those elections will begin April 25 and end May 3.