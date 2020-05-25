Education

The Temple Education Foundation awarded more than $117,000 in scholarships to Temple ISD graduating seniors.

The recipients were honored with a virtual awards ceremony Monday. Along with scholarships sponsored by Temple High School are 42 general, named, and endowed scholarships made possible through the Temple Education Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is “maximizing opportunities for all students in the Temple Independent School District,” according to Kristy Brischke, executive director.

Through year-long fundraising efforts such as the fall’s Distinguished Alumni event and the TISD Staff Giving Campaign, TEF was able to award scholarships to Temple High’s Class of 2020.

TEF scholarship recipients are:

Christopher Pool, Allison Dickson Scholarship

Yuliana Chavez, Ben Haas Jr. Scholarship

Jessica Vaden, Bob McQueen Scholarship

Nadia Carlos, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Fatima Castillo, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Aaliyah Gaines, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Aalaysiah Morrison, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Nguyen T. Nguyen, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Madison Wacker, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Emily Watts, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Geraldine Whitaker, Callaway Foundation Scholarship

Kiara Nichols, Century Club Scholarship

Ayshianta Dallas, Class of 1969 Scholarship

Erika Fernandez, Dr. Louis Deiterman Scholarship

Gian Carlo Domingo, Dr. Robyn Battershell Scholarship

Chloe Mayfield, Joe Greene Scholarship

Anika Sikka, John Blake Scholarship

Macy Parks, Keifer Marshall Scholarship

Kiara Nichols, Lott Vernon Scholarship

Michaela Grayson, Pam Hoelscher Scholarship

Katy Weddle, Player of the Game Scholarship

Morgan Madsen, Scanio Scholarship

Hanna Ahmed, Seenu Rao Liberal Arts Scholarship

Kimble Horsak, Seenu Rao Science Scholarship

Yoseline Ruiz Hernandez, Strasburger Scholarship

Torrie Culp, Susan Young Scholarship

Hannah Clary, TEF General Scholarship

Ricardo Fontanez, TEF General Scholarship

Cristina Formica, TEF General Scholarship

Lauren Greenfield, TEF General Scholarship

Hayli Hesse,TEF General Scholarship

Naomi Lopez, TEF General Scholarship

Vinh Luong, TEF General Scholarship

Haley Martin, TEF General Scholarship

Triet Nguyen, TEF General Scholarship

Samuel Perkins, TEF General Scholarship

Andrew Posey, TEF General Scholarship

Kailynn Santana, TEF General Scholarship

Velyncia Smith, TEF General Scholarship

Akaya Stewart, TEF General Scholarship

Lauren Bruckbauer, Temple Board of Realtors Scholarship

Malina Patel, Waterford Scholarship

Brooke Baxter, Wesson Scholarship