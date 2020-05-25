The Temple Education Foundation awarded more than $117,000 in scholarships to Temple ISD graduating seniors.
The recipients were honored with a virtual awards ceremony Monday. Along with scholarships sponsored by Temple High School are 42 general, named, and endowed scholarships made possible through the Temple Education Foundation.
The foundation’s mission is “maximizing opportunities for all students in the Temple Independent School District,” according to Kristy Brischke, executive director.
Through year-long fundraising efforts such as the fall’s Distinguished Alumni event and the TISD Staff Giving Campaign, TEF was able to award scholarships to Temple High’s Class of 2020.
TEF scholarship recipients are:
Christopher Pool, Allison Dickson Scholarship
Yuliana Chavez, Ben Haas Jr. Scholarship
Jessica Vaden, Bob McQueen Scholarship
Nadia Carlos, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Fatima Castillo, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Aaliyah Gaines, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Aalaysiah Morrison, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Nguyen T. Nguyen, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Madison Wacker, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Emily Watts, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Geraldine Whitaker, Callaway Foundation Scholarship
Kiara Nichols, Century Club Scholarship
Ayshianta Dallas, Class of 1969 Scholarship
Erika Fernandez, Dr. Louis Deiterman Scholarship
Gian Carlo Domingo, Dr. Robyn Battershell Scholarship
Chloe Mayfield, Joe Greene Scholarship
Anika Sikka, John Blake Scholarship
Macy Parks, Keifer Marshall Scholarship
Kiara Nichols, Lott Vernon Scholarship
Michaela Grayson, Pam Hoelscher Scholarship
Katy Weddle, Player of the Game Scholarship
Morgan Madsen, Scanio Scholarship
Hanna Ahmed, Seenu Rao Liberal Arts Scholarship
Kimble Horsak, Seenu Rao Science Scholarship
Yoseline Ruiz Hernandez, Strasburger Scholarship
Torrie Culp, Susan Young Scholarship
Hannah Clary, TEF General Scholarship
Ricardo Fontanez, TEF General Scholarship
Cristina Formica, TEF General Scholarship
Lauren Greenfield, TEF General Scholarship
Hayli Hesse,TEF General Scholarship
Naomi Lopez, TEF General Scholarship
Vinh Luong, TEF General Scholarship
Haley Martin, TEF General Scholarship
Triet Nguyen, TEF General Scholarship
Samuel Perkins, TEF General Scholarship
Andrew Posey, TEF General Scholarship
Kailynn Santana, TEF General Scholarship
Velyncia Smith, TEF General Scholarship
Akaya Stewart, TEF General Scholarship
Lauren Bruckbauer, Temple Board of Realtors Scholarship
Malina Patel, Waterford Scholarship
Brooke Baxter, Wesson Scholarship