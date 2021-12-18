Parts of Temple got doused Saturday night and the temperature dropped into the high 30s.
David Bonnette, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said that while the Temple airport only recorded .10 of an inch of rain, South Temple measured 1.67 inches. There is commonly a range in rainfall amounts between the north and south side of town, he said.
Little River-Academy received 3.8 inches of rain, he said. One South Temple resident reported 2.0 inches of rain.
Bonnette said he expected colder weather Saturday night, with the temperature dropping to 37 degrees, accompanied by gusty north winds.
His explanation of the relatively heavy rainfall was that a strong cold front moved in.
“It interacted with the humid air mass that we had before,” he said. “That’s what creates all the rain. When it’s hot and humid and a cold front comes in, you’re probably going to get some rain.”
An upper-level disturbance will move into the area today, he said, and it will bring some light rain this afternoon and tonight.
A little sleet possibly could fall early this morning, he said.
“Most of it will be well to the west of Interstate 35, like in Lampasas and Gatesville,” he said. “If any sleet falls, it will be just a few pellets.
It’s not going to stick or have any travel impact, he said.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue, said crews received no calls for weather-related vehicle collisions during the rainstorm. However, he said, three homes were reported as being struck by lightning. All of them suffered minor electrical and fire damage, he said.
The NWS forecast includes a slight chance of showers through the weekend and into Monday morning, but the skies should clear after that.
As for the rest of the week, Bonnette didn’t offer any hope for a white Christmas.
“The way it’s looking, I plan for a warm Christmas,” he said. “That’s what it’s looking like — more temperatures in the upper 70s.”