A West Temple home suffered heavy fire damage Thursday afternoon, the fire chief said.
The incident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 7000 block of Brandon Drive.
Heavy smoke and flames spewed from the rear of the single-story home but were quickly brought under control, Fire Chief Mitch Randles said in a news release.
“The rear exterior of the building suffered heavy fire damage, which extended into the living room/dining room areas of the home,” Randles said. “There was also significant smoke damage through the home.”
Residents of the home evacuated as the fire started. While searching the structure, firefighters were able to locate and successfully rescue the family dog.
No injuries to occupants or fire personnel were reported.
The fire was reported under control at 4:46 p.m. and units cleared within an hour, Randles said.
Temple fire investigators determined that the fire started on the covered back porch, but an exact cause of the fire was not identified. The fire is being ruled as undetermined at this time, pending further investigation.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units and 21 personnel, Belton Fire responded with one engine and three personnel. Temple police and Temple EMS also responded.