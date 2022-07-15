A Belton High School murder suspect was freed from the Bell County Jail Friday afternoon after posting a reduced bond.
At about 2:15 p.m., Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, walked out of the jail wearing a white T-shirt and denim jeans, accompanied by his parents.
He did not comment to Telegram reporters as he walked to a vehicle and left the parking lot.
Allison, a former BHS senior, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, for the May 3 stabbing death of Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. His initial $1 million bond at the jail was reduced to $175,000 Wednesday by visiting state District Judge Robert Stem of Falls County.
Allison also had a $15,000 bond for a misdemeanor assault case in which he was placed on deferred adjudication last year.
Amigo Vasquez Bail Bonds posted the $190,000 commercial bonds.
Conditions of Allison’s release include he wears an ankle monitor, stay on house arrest, and undergo random drug testing, according to an order of bail reduction filed with the Bell County District Clerk.
The judge also added an additional provision on the order stating that the place of residence for Allison be disclosed only to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and not be made public, according to the order.
During the bond reduction hearing Tuesday, the defendant’s mother, Denice Allison, testified that the family had received threats and bounty for their address was offered on social media.
She told the judge that Allison would be sent to a family member’s residence outside Bell County for his protection.
Allison’s charge stems from a May 4 stabbing death at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road.
Allison allegedly stabbed Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. in a campus restroom, then fled the school before police arrested him at his West Temple home.
“When police arrived on the scene (at BHS), life-saving measures were being performed on a student later identified as Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. who police observed (had a) large puncture wounds to his chest,” an arrest affidavit said.
Ramirez was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he succumbed to multiple stabs and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs, and arms, the affidavit said.
Allison was identified as the suspect through school surveillance video, the affidavit said.
“Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video ended abruptly,” the affidavit said.
Officers noted on the affidavit finding Allison at his home, where he was arrested and taken to the Belton Police Department for interrogation.
“He provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit said. “In that statement, Allison stated he stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”
Allison’s house was searched as part of the investigation, and officers “recovered a folding knife covered with what they suspected was blood,” the affidavit said.
The stabbing prompted class cancellations and extra supervision and security at the campus for the remainder of the school year.
Allison is expected to be in court on July 27 for a pretrial hearing, records show.