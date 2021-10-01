BELTON — County residents will have the chance to comment on local redistricting proposals Tuesday during a special Bell County Commissioners Court workshop.
The county announced the workshop Friday afternoon, with commissioners planning on discussing the process and hearing from the public.
Bell County previously entered into an interlocal agreement along with the city of Temple, Temple Independent School District and Killeen to coordinate and collaborate on redistricting efforts. The entities hired Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to aid in the process.
Gunnar Seaquist, a partner at the firm, will attend the Tuesday meeting to discuss the company’s findings based on recent data.
The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the commissioner’s courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Those interested in speaking during the meeting need to sign up before hand. Those wanting to comment virtually need to register by 8 a.m. on Tuesday by emailing County Clerk Shelly Coston at shelly.coston@bellcounty.texas.gov.
Residents wanting to watch the meeting online without commenting can tune into the livestream at bellcountytx.com/ccvideo.