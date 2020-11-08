Catherine Robertson Beimer loves her former customers.
The 101-year-old Temple resident operated a jewelry shop with her husband for nearly 50 years, opening their doors for customers in 1947.
Although their family business started as “just a little watch bench” in the back corner of a local downtown drugstore, she paved the way for it to transition into a 10,000-square-foot operation — a local service, which her grandson said helped progress Temple’s business district in the 1970s.
“She knew her customers well and what their preferences were,” Ryan Beimer, her grandson, said. “She has a good relationship with about a half dozen of the ladies that worked for us over the years … And they’re still known to have lunches and things of that nature.”
They were located downtown for about 20 years before they moved to 31st Street in support of the developments happening in that area of Temple. Their shop was located where Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop now is housed at 1404 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The Temple Independent School District announced it will recognize Catherine Beimer, a Temple High School graduate of 1936, with an Alumni Spotlight award at 6 p.m. during the district’s Monday board meeting — a recognition which was delayed when Catherine contracted COVID-19.
“She doesn’t think she did much, but for the longest time she has been a big Wildcat Football fan,” her grandson said. “She had tickets on the 50-yard-line, which she attended up until about 20 years ago.”
Catherine Beimer, who still lives in the Temple residence she and her husband built in the early 1950s, told the Telegram it was the best form of entertainment she had at the time.
Each Friday night, she saw Temple High — a school she cherished attending — grow and evolve as a campus. Although she does not see the campus as frequently today, Catherine said she is happy to see the district’s growth.
These projects at Temple High have included a new Career and Technical Education building, a fine arts center and a renovated swimming center.
“Oh, I have loved to see (the growth),” she said. “I’m really proud of the development down there.”
Catherine extended her gratitude to the Temple ISD community, and is excited for her family to be in attendance Monday.