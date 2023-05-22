Local activities are planned this week and Monday to honor veterans and commemorate Memorial Day.
Help Heal Veterans will host a community craft event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Post 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton.
The Vigil for Valor event will give people an opportunity to share stories and honor the fallen lost to war and suicide.
“Participants will create a customizable candleholder for the person they wish to honor with a photograph, drawing, patch, or other personal item,” Help Heal Veterans said in a news release.
On Thursday, the Temple Chamber of Commerce will honor Vietnam veterans at the Rotary Club of Temple’s Memorial Day program during a lunch that begins at 11:45 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Col. Tracy Michael, commander of the 1st Medical Brigade at Fort Cavazos, will present comments in honor of the men and women who have given their lives in the armed forces.
The chamber has recognized more than 300 local Vietnam veterans since 2016.
On Saturday, a Memorial Day edition of Rucks on Main will be held to benefit a Bell County horse therapy program for soldiers.
The cost to participate in the ruck is $40, and proceeds will go to Hoofbeats for Heroes, a program operated by Tiffany Zeitouni that uses horses to help soldiers and veterans combat PTSD, stress, depression and other mental ailments.
Registration can be done in advance at rucksonmain.org or on the day of the event.
Lake Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10377 and its members will be placing flags at veteran gravesites in Temple and Nolanville on Monday.
Members will meet at 10 a.m. Monday to place flags at the Temple Garden of Memories, 8101 Old Highway 81 in Temple. The post will also place flags at gravesites at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 550 Pleasant Hill Road in Nolanville.
“We are looking forward to honoring our fallen heroes,” VFW Post 10377 trustee Charles L. Cooper said.
The post is located at 4 Woodland Trail in West Temple near Lake Belton.