A petition — that has gathered more than 8,000 signatures — was submitted to Bell County Thursday and now awaits approval by the Commissioners Court.
The petition is an effort to allow the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in the county’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 3. The petition was started by John Evans, a local farmer near Little River-Academy who aims to open a local distillery.
The signatures will now need to be confirmed by the county’s election department before being approved by the court in about 30 days.
“We are very pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from the community,” Evans said. “Our citizens are excited about the opportunity to vote on this issue in November 2021 and bring the first ‘Farm to Glass’ distillery to Bell County and create economic development and job opportunities for our community.”
Evans plans to produce a variety of alcohol including vodka, whiskey and bourbon.