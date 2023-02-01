A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to Big Elm Creek will be held on Tuesday in Temple.
The event will be presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Temple-based Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Texas Water Resources Institute.
The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 720 E. Blackland Road in Temple. A virtual attendance option will also be available for those unable to attend in person.
The workshop is free and open to anyone interested in improving water quality in the region. To attend in person or virtually, participants must preregister at the Texas Watershed Steward website or by calling 979-862-4457.
“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program in Bryan-College Station.
Once registered, additional meeting information will be provided, Kuitu said.
Attendees of the workshop will receive a copy of the Texas Watershed Steward Handbook and are eligible to earn a certificate of completion.
Improving water quality
The workshop will include a discussion on watershed systems, along with types and sources of water pollution. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management and an overview of water quality as it relates to watershed management at the local level.
The public is encouraged to attend and learn not only about water quality management, but also how they may become involved in maintaining Big Elm Creek’s water quality through best management practices, Kuitu said. Though the workshop will provide an emphasis on local water resources, the information remains applicable to all waters throughout the region.
Continuing education opportunities
The Texas Watershed Steward program offers continuing education units, CEUs, for multiple professional disciplines. However, the quantity of continuing education offered may vary for select disciplines, depending on whether one attends in person or virtually.
For those who attend in person, four hours of continuing education is offered for the following professional disciplines: soil and water management for certified crop advisers; professional engineers; certified teachers; professional geoscientists; certified floodplain managers.
American Institute of Certified Planners are eligible for four certification maintenance and one law hours. Four CEUs are also offered for each of the following Texas Commission on Environmental Quality occupational licensees: wastewater system operators, public water system operators, on-site sewage facility installers, and landscape irrigators.
In addition, three general CEUs are offered for Texas Department of Agriculture private pesticide applicator license holders, and two credits are offered for nutrient management specialists.
For questions regarding professional continuing education afforded to virtual attendees, contact Kuitu.
Funding for this effort is provided through a federal Clean Water Act Nonpoint Source Grant administered by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information on the Texas Watershed Steward program, contact Kuitu at 979-862-4457, michael.kuitu@ag.tamu.edu; or Whitney Ingram at 254-933-5305, whitney.ingram@ag.tamu.edu.
For more information on the Big Elm Creek watershed, contact Ward Ling at 979-314-2472, ward.ling@ag.tamu.edu.