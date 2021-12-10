Temple police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of a Nov. 26 theft.
The incident occurred at the H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st Street.
At 5:30 p.m., the man entered the store, took multiple items and put them inside a cooler before leaving the store without paying, according to a news release. A dollar amount for the items was not released
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.