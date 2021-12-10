Temple shoplifting suspect

A shoplifting suspect is sought by Temple police after he allegedly took items from the H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st St. on Nov. 26.

 Courtesy | Temple Police Department

Temple police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of a Nov. 26 theft.

The incident occurred at the H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st Street.

At 5:30 p.m., the man entered the store, took multiple items and put them inside a cooler before leaving the store without paying, according to a news release. A dollar amount for the items was not released

Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.