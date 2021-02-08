The Temple school board agreed to extend Superintendent Bobby Ott’s contract for an additional year after it gave him high marks on his annual evaluation.
Temple Independent School District trustees on Monday night voted 6-0 voted to keep Ott, 46, as their top administrator. Trustee Sandhya Sanghi was absent.
Ott — who earns $228,035, $69,672 more than the average superintendent salary in Texas of $158,363 — is in his third year leading TISD.
The board evaluated Ott in five areas: board and community relations; district management; student achievement; human resources; and district communications.
Each trustee graded the superintendent on a scale of 1 to 5 in those categories and gave comments on his performance. Their grades and comments were then merged into a single appraisal that board President Dan Posey presented.
Ott’s scores ranged from 4.5 in human resources up to 4.9 in district communication, according to the board’s superintendent appraisal. Trustees gave him a 4.6 in both the student achievement and board and community relations categories and a 4.7 in district management.
Ott said he is one of the few superintendents in Texas who has his evaluation conducted in public. He attributed that to who he works for: the community and staff.
“If those two groups aren’t exceptionally going well, I don’t know how you’re going to even have an average superintendent appraisal,” Ott said, later adding is grateful to continue leading and serving Temple ISD.
With the exception of the human resources area, which stayed at the same rating, Ott’s grades were improvements from last year’s evaluation. He previously earned scores from 4.17 in student achievement up to 4.5 in human resources, according to the 2020 appraisal.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in the board’s appraisal. Posey pointed to the work Ott and the Temple ISD administration have made to ensure students are getting the best possible education during the pandemic.
“Overall, this year has been mostly about providing the most solid asynchronous remote program and the safest in-person learning that we can possibly offer,” Posey wrote, referring to the plan districts submitted to the Texas Education Agency that allowed the most flexibility for classes. “Our administrators exhausted every possibility in order to train staff, devise schedules, set guidelines, give options, provide access, encourage connectedness and maintain safety.”
In the human resources category, Posey said Ott’s leadership was key to help staff through their concerns and managing coronavirus guidelines. That, Posey wrote, instilled confidence for the board in the district’s ability to adjust during a crisis.
Posey also called out the work of Ott and other administrators for planning for future growth in the southeast area of the district.
“This allows the district to update the long-range plan and the facilities master plan for many years into the future,” the board president said. “This sets up nicely for a growth bond in the near future.”
Raye-Allen Elementary School, Temple ISD’s southernmost campus, was projected to be over capacity this school year, according to a spring 2020 report by Templeton Demographics.
The campus, 5015 S. Fifth St., was expected to have 514 students — eight students higher than its functional capacity of 506. That number was projected to increase 553 in the 2021-22 school year, exceeding the maximum capacity of 550.
That growth pushed the school board in 2019 to buy 47 acres in southeast Temple for $702,911. The Temple Council later annexed the land into city limits.
The district plans to build a new elementary school on the site. Ott told Council members in October he anticipates the new campus to possibly open as soon as fall 2023.
Temple ISD had an enrollment of 8,391 students, according to a December district report. Ott and other superintendents who lead districts with an enrollment between 5,000 and 9,999 students earn an average of $224,266. Ott earns $3,769 more than the average superintendent salary in districts in his enrollment range, according to the Texas Education Agency.