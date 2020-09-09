More Bell County residents are currently registered to vote than in any prior election, according to the local elections department.
Matthew Dutton, the interim Bell County elections administrator, said 208,845 residents are registered to vote as of Tuesday morning.
“That’s the most I’ve seen,” said Dutton, who has worked in the elections department for nearly 10 years and assisted in the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.
Four years ago, the county had 187,166 registered, according to the Bell County Elections Department. That is a gain of 21,679 registered voters.
Tuesday’s number is higher than the number of registered voters for this year’s elections. During the July runoff, 205,455 people were registered to vote. There were 202,538 registered voters in the March primaries.
The current number of registered voters will likely grow in the coming weeks. The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 5. Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
To register to vote, you can visit https://bit.ly/32bXGNL to access the Bell County Elections Department’s voter registration website or go to VoteTexas.gov to print an application that can be mailed to the local elections administrator.
Residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton. Applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Additionally, people will be able to register to vote during in-person events. Residents have organized Voter Palooza, a countywide voter registration event, Nolanville resident Irene Andrews said.
“Volunteer deputy registrars will be ready to register voters on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at seven locations in throughout Bell County,” she said. “We will register voters in real time from the safety and comfort of their vehicles.”
The drive-through voter registration event will take place at Chuck’s BBQ, 8205 W. Adams Ave. in Temple; Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St. in Temple; the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton; Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd. in Harker Heights; Purser Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road; Dollar Tree Plaza, 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; and Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
“It’s pretty easy to find nowadays,” Dutton said of the voter registration application.
Ballot by mail
Another important election deadline coming up is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. The deadline to apply for that is Oct. 23.
Around 8,000 Bell County residents have turned in applications for a mail-in ballot. To be eligible to vote early by mail, you must be 65 or older; be disabled; be out of the county on Election Day and during early voting; or be in jail, but still be eligible to vote.
That number is not out of the ordinary, Dutton said.
“For right now, it’s pretty on par for a presidential (election),” he said. “With this election and all the COVID stuff, we’ve seen a lot over 65 or disabled (people) have really been applying for ballot by mail. It’s probably going to be a much bigger increase over previous years.”
Mail-in ballot changes
The state of Texas has changed some rules for mail-in ballots. In late July, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period to start Oct. 13 and end Oct. 30 and allowed for mail-in ballots to be delivered in person, according to a news release. Previously, voters could only mail their ballot or physically turn it in on Election Day, Dutton said.
“Basically as soon as they get it, they can sign it and they can bring it to our office and turn it in,” he said, referring to the elections office at the Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton.
Slowdowns in U.S. Postal Service mail has been noticed across the nation, according to The Texas Tribune. That will not be the case in Bell County.
“Honestly, I can’t answer for across the nation, but locally — in Killeen, Temple and especially here in Belton — our postal service, the people who work there, have been very supportive and responsive with us,” Dutton said. “We really haven’t had any slowdowns locally. I don’t really predict there to be any slowdowns locally.”
Issues with ballot
If you mail the ballot and change your mind on your vote, Dutton said to call his office immediately.
“If we get it in before it’s processed and counted — if it’s still early enough that we just received it and we’ve got it sitting waiting for the ballot board — and we have notice from that voter, like there’s maybe a mistake on their ballot or they would like to change their vote, … we can basically pull that ballot and that voter can then vote in person either during early voting or on Election Day provisionally,” the interim elections administrator said.
If you requested a mail-in ballot and didn’t receive it, Dutton said time matters.
“The deadline for us to send out any kind of new balloting material is Oct. 23 — that’s when the deadline for us to receive applications is,” he said. “That’s kind of the last day that batches (of ballots) will go out to voters.”
If it is before that date, Dutton said a voter can get with his office and they can cancel the previous ballot and issue a new one.
“If it’s past the deadline — or if they would rather go vote in person — they would just vote (with) a provisional ballot, which … is making sure that we haven’t received anything back from the voter by mail before it gets processed,” he said.
Dutton said his office has been stressing one thing above everything else to residents: “Utilize early voting.”
“We’ve been telling people that non-stop just to try to avoid the long lines on Election Day,” Dutton said, adding that lines are expected to be long because the presidential race is on the ballot and social distancing measures will just increase the line’s length. “If you have the opportunity, take advantage of early voting. Get in, get out and you’re on with your day.”