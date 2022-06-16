A shooting that injured two males Thursday night is under investigation by Temple Police.
The Temple Police Department said the drive-by incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Adams Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds as well as multiple shell casings in the area, the department said in a news release. Both victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment.
The suspect was reportedly driving in a gray vehicle seen headed westbound on East Adams Avenue.
The shooting is the second in Temple within a week.
Two males were injured in a Tuesday night shooting at about 8:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive,
The shooting involved multiple suspects, who fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Dart with one broken headlight. Police were searching for suspects in that case.
Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.