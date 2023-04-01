Spring into STEM

Nailah Harris, 4, uses a garden trowel to scoop up dirt from a plastic bin Saturday and place it into a cup held by her mother, Erica, as they plant a sunflower seed at the gardening section of the STEM event held on Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

“Spring into STEM,” an event produced Saturday morning by Temple ISD at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple, seemed to be giving a lot of youngsters an intellectual thrill.

