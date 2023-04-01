“Spring into STEM,” an event produced Saturday morning by Temple ISD at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple, seemed to be giving a lot of youngsters an intellectual thrill.
Ashley Jones, Temple ISD’s director of digital learning, said there were more than 22 STEM challenges scattered around the plaza. Teachers and students were directing the science, technology, engineering and math stations, she said, all of them based on the design process.
Families were able to visit all of the stations if they wanted to, she said. If they tried at least six of them they qualified for STEM kits and prizes. The prize robotics kits were graduated for students K-5, and 6 and up, she said.
“It’s like an introduction to robotics,” she said. “They can build different robots and code them as well.”
The overall theme of the day was career technology and education pathways at the high school level, she said.
“We’re trying to make a connection, from Pre-K to 8, to different STEM career pathways,” she said. “This event is kind of showcasing how our district is building that. Every station has the engineering design process.”
This process allows students to look at what they designed and helps clarify their thinking, she said.
Hugh Burke, TISD digital learning coach, said the event was an opportunity to share STEM learning activities, such as designing and constructing a building. A lot of the booths dealt with robotics, coding and computer science, he said.
For example, he said, a teacher at one station gives a child some tools and says, “We need you to have a plan to build a structure out of cardboard.” And then the child goes to work on it, he said.
He showed a few things children had built, including a stop sign, a home and a TISD building.
Not too far away, Shirley Hoelscher, the librarian at Jefferson Elementary, guided youngsters through “Forces in Art.” This meant creating a painting by rolling marbles around inside a box. The students picked various colors to put on the paper, and some interesting paintings resulted.
“They’re having fun with it,” she said. “It is creative and it is expressive. They can choose their colors. They can choose how fast the marbles roll, to make a unique piece of art. It’s kind of a unique activity. It’s a great creative activity for force and movement.”
Next door was a Story Walk set up by the Temple Public Library. Trinity Robinson and Gabby Garcia, both National Honor Society members at Temple High School, handed out chalk and paper. Students could walk past a string of posters and make their own related drawing. They were basically interpreting the posters, Trinity said.
Andi Parr, education specialist with Education Service Center Region 12 in Waco, said the center supports the 76 school districts in McLennan County and the surrounding counties.
At their booth, she said, children were coding a calculator that controls a rover robot.
“We had all ages, coding it, driving it and parking it,” she said.
This calculator has been around for several years, she said. It can be used in all content areas, she said, and is often used in either math or science.
“These are the calculators that are in middle and high school classrooms in Temple,” she said.
Jefferson Peters, a fifth-grade math teacher at Jefferson Elementary, had three ramps set up to simulate Evel Knievel’s 1974 attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon on a rocket-powered motorcycle.
He asked the youngsters who stopped by his booth to pick the ramp they thought would “get them across the canyon.” He had a little net set up to catch their slot car if it “made it across.”
One little girl chose the middle ramp. Her first car had too much oomph and jumped off the ramp, but the next one made it into the net. Peters told her she picked the right one, which had the best incline.