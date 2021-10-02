Hulking men with tears streaming down their faces clutched dollars. Their children eagerly hoisted jars full of pennies, nickels and dimes, eager to donate to a three-day Children’s Miracle Network radiothon in 2010 in Waco.
Those funds helped Scott & White transform King’s Daughters Hospital into what’s known today as Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary Monday.
Dr. John L. Boyd, the first president and chief medical officer at the children’s hospital, vividly remembers picking up the oversized check from Prophecy Media Group, whose stations, La Ley 104.1-FM, Power 108-FM and 106.7-FM The Eagle conducted the drive that raised funds for the renovation.
Boyd expected $10,000 or so. The massive check was made out for more than $100,000, and a DJ cried as he shared stories of families donating whatever they could scrape together, out of gratitude and hope.
“He told stories of these macho Hispanic men in tears giving him dollar bills because staff at Memorial Hospital had treated their children and saved their lives,” Boyd said, his voice cracking.
But Memorial lacked pediatric emergency and operating rooms, and optimal equipment and staff for treating children.
So as the Scott & White board of directors deliberated on how to honor the legacy of King’s Daughters, which had served the community for more than 100 years, the vision for what it would become was clear.
“When a children’s hospital was brought up, it instantaneously made sense, as soon as it was said out loud,” said then-Scott & White President Dr. Al Knight.
Successful scouting trip
Since McLane Children’s opened Oct. 4, 2011, staff have performed 64,000 procedures on 37,000 children at the hospital, which boasts Central Texas’ only Level IV ICU for newborns. About 30,000 children are treated each year in the Level II pediatric trauma center; there have been more than 250,000 emergency department visits; and about 9,000 children have been transported by ambulance and helicopter.
That’s the sort of level and volume of care that former Houston Astros owner Drayton McLane Jr., then chairman of the Scott & White board, envisioned for Temple when he toured Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, then the nation’s largest children’s hospital.
He was certain a children’s hospital in Temple would be more than feasible. As the only children’s trauma center between Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, it could be an oasis.
“It’s a beacon in the Central Texas landscape for children, our tiniest Texans, who need help,” McLane said. “And it’s just a magnet. It brings people from all over.”
As the system has expanded to 12 pediatric clinics serving a 30,000-square-mile region in Central Texas, it’s also expanded its telemedicine program. As a result, children have received nearly 2 million clinic visits. Staff cover 40 pediatric specialties.
Dr. Bob Pryor, then Scott & White’s chief operating officer and a pediatrician by trade, gets emotional when he thinks about families who, had they been forced to travel to Houston or Fort Worth for specialty care, would have been separated from their children by as much as 200 miles.
“That’s how we measure the success of the children’s hospital,” Pryor said. “It’s being able to provide high-quality pediatric medical surgery and care where the parents and families can stay local, rather than being separated in one of the large cities. We can keep the family close to home during what’s often the scariest time of their lives.”
Immediate returns
Boyd remembers a tragedy just three months after the children’s hospital opened, when a bus crash in a nearby community inundated the facility with more than 30 children who suffered a wide variety of injuries.
Naturally, he was anxious as he approached the ER, but a sense of calm washed over him when he arrived.
“I saw a team that looked like they’d been working together for years — very calm, doing their duties, working together to treat children with compassion,” he said.
A couple of weeks later, the hospital sent a team to the school district’s buildings. The driver was killed as a result of the crash. A community was frozen with trauma.
“Our team helped them express their grief,” Boyd said. “That was just an example of bringing that children’s hospital to the community. That’s not a resource that would have been available to them if it hadn’t been there.”
Continuing to grow
As a baseball man, McLane knows what goes into building a team. First, you need a pipeline of steadily flowing talent.
“Attracting talent has never been a problem,” he said. “What’s making this work today, what’s always made it work, are the magnificent staff that are here. The management, the executives that are here, the physicians, the nurses, it’s everybody coming together. You can’t do without any of them. You need them all. We just need to continue to expand the facility and bring more of them in. I think the potential is just unlimited. This is just the beginning.”
You also need a passionate fan base, and the talent on the field — or in this case, in the operating, emergency and waiting rooms — takes care of that. That’s how you end up with children donating their life’s savings to a radiothon. That drive raised more than $100,000 in each of three straight years, Boyd said, adding that the largest donation was just $500. He recalls getting a card from a donor containing a single dollar bill. He framed it and hung it on the wall in his office.
“This dollar bill was like someone else donating thousands and thousands of dollars,” he said.
The return on investment is hope.
“That’s what the children’s hospital gives,” McLane said. “Whatever problem with your child, the hope and the prayer is that it can be healed. And then, what you’re really doing is preparing that child for tomorrow. So I’ll steal a baseball line: What the children’s hospital is giving is hope and tomorrow.”