A Temple woman released earlier Friday by the Bell County District Attorney’s office after a declined stabbing charge was back in the Bell County Jail later that day.
The initial decision was made to decline prosecution against 24-year-old Mikayla Paige Wofford until more investigation was done.
Wofford was booked back into the jail at about 7:45 p.m., according to jail records. Her bond was set at $100,000 for the Temple Police Department charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second-degree felony.
She reportedly dated the 47-year-old man she stabbed in the chest. The injuries he received weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
A Temple Police officer went Jan. 22 at about 9:47 a.m. to the 500 block of South 29th Street. The response was to a Priority 1 cardiac call. A man was laying in the front yard and another male helped him, an arrest affidavit said.
The victim reportedly had blood around his mouth and was able to say he was stabbed in the chest. At that time, he said he didn’t know who stabbed him.
Later, at the hospital, the victim admitted his girlfriend stabbed him and he gave the officer her name.
Wofford reportedly knocked his hat off and hit him in the right eye. The victim said he slapped Wofford and then felt something in his chest. The stabber reportedly showed him the knife.
She admitted after she was read her Miranda rights that she stabbed the man with a pocket knife after he hit her.
The arrest warrant was issued Thursday by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.