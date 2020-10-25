With just a finger tap, the document goes whoosh around the globe. Such is communication today.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of what was then considered a perfect merger of technology and communication — transcontinental airmail.
The idea, first proposed in 1910 by a Texas Congressman, seemed preposterous at first. Texas U.S. Rep. Morris Sheppard (1875-1941) introduced a bill to authorize the U.S. Postmaster General to study the possibility of what he called “an aeroplane or airship mail route.” The bill died in committee.
Newspaper reporters guffawed at Shepperd’s proposal. “Love letters will be carried in a rose-pink aeroplane, steered by Cupid’s wings and operated by perfumed gasoline. … (and) postmen will wear wired coat tails and, on their feet, will be wings,” said one editorial.
Bell County men had a hand in Texas’ early efforts to deliver the mail by air, and they did it all without “Cupid’s wings and perfumed gasoline.”
Apparently, some enterprising guys from Temple saw the potential, according to research by Jerry D. Ferrel (1924-2020) who studied and collected material about these early aviation pioneers.
Fascination with flight came early to two brothers — Temple Telegram publishers Eldon Kent Williams (1876-1936) and his brother, George (1883-1930). Written accounts credit George Williams with the construction of an airplane prior to 1913, making him among the first in the southern U.S. to build and fly his own plane.
The Williams brothers had been tinkering with flying machines as early as 1910. Most notably, they instigated a remarkable flying demonstration over downtown Temple in 1911, featuring some of the best aviation celebrities of their day.
Flying machines, considered a novelty, first found practical uses during World War I battlefields. Airmail was slow to start in the U.S., especially in far-flung Texas. Early planes were deemed too unreliable.
Scattered efforts — mostly in the northeastern U.S. — attempted to make local air deliveries, with mixed results. By 1916, Congress finally authorized the use of $50,000 from steamboat and powerboat service appropriations for airmail experiments. The department advertised for bids for contract service, but it received no takers.
Then came World War I. By 1918, the Army Signal Corps wanted to operate an airmail service to give its pilots more cross-country flying experience. The Postmaster General and the Secretary of War agreed this would be a win-win. The Signal Corps lent its planes and pilots to launch an airmail service. The Post Office began scheduled airmail service between New York and Washington, D.C., on May 15, 1918 — an important date in commercial aviation.
Airmail was pricey, reserved for only important missives. At first, an airmail stamp cost 26 cents, more than $4 in current dollars. Within six months, the rate was gradually lowered to 6 cents, about $1 today. Letters had to be written on special lightweight onion skin paper.
Airmail was also risky. Early mail planes had no reliable instruments, radios, or other navigational aids. Pilots navigated using landmarks and dead reckoning. The Post Office let bids for routes to commercial companies with little oversight.
Meanwhile, back in Temple, the Williams brothers and their partners were improving aircraft designs. An early partner was George Carroll (1902-1987), mechanical genius who was born in Tennessee Valley (now covered by Lake Belton). Joining the Williamses and Carroll was John Roy Sanderford Sr. (1895-1985), Belton native and a former World War I pilot.
They built their own manufacturing warehouse and flying strip, called Woodlawn Field, located in what is now the corner of South General Bruce and Loop 363 (in the general area of the IHOP and Chili’s restaurants off Interstate 35). Besides assembling plane kits, they also provided repairs, flight instruction, and fuel.
In their small hangar, Carroll and George Williams revamped their basic designs, including welded steel tail configurations and ailerons. Other modifications created a more rigid structure and easily controlled craft, Ferrel wrote.
“Like most airplane of this era they were developed and built to sketches and the ‘eyeball’ designing of the man doing to the welding or woodcutting,” Ferrel added. “Then, when the application was made for certification, the designer had to stop and make drawings or hire draftsmen to make the necessary drawings of what he had designed and built.”
The Williamses also hired the best pilots they could find among the ranks of former World War I pilots.
Throughout the 1920s, the Williamses had supplemented their income by delivering the Daily Telegram by air to surrounding counties and by offering shuttle and air delivery services.
By early 1927, three prototypes had been completed and flight tested. That May, when Charles Lindbergh flew solo across the Atlantic for the first time, the aviation age officially began — and so did the airmail industry.
The following August 1927, the Williams brothers, Sanderford and Carroll combined $150,000 of their own money to launch Texas Aero Corp. from their modest Temple factory to build planes and offer contract flying services. Their plane design was tested and approved specifically for transporting airmail, especially for night-flying operations. Along with it, they also developed and held patents for lights, windshield and windshield wipers — items the early World War I vintage planes did not have.
They quickly adapted their designs with larger, fireproof baggage compartments for mail. Their efforts paralleled other aviation enterprises in other cities. The state’s first airmail service took off on May 12, 1926, from Dallas’ Love Field with airmail packets weighing a total of 1,556 pounds.
As word spread, the Temple-produced planes were sought after for burgeoning airmail services. Texas Aero also won a contract to deliver airmail.
Temple Aero could have become a major manufacturing enterprise except for two tragic events — the October 1929 stock market crash and the death of George Williams in a plane crash the next year.
Government policies changed, too. The Airmail Act of 1930 changed the method in which the Post Office awarded mail contracts, eliminating competitive bidding for routes.