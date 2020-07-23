BELTON — A former trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety elected to plead to a sex charge instead of having a jury trial.
Harpin Ezekiel Myers, scheduled Thursday to appear to plead to a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, will instead appear in court Aug. 13, according to Bell County First District Attorney Stephanie Newell.
Newell did not answer the Telegram question of if a plea deal was offered to Myers.
Myers, a former media spokesman based in Bell County, allegedly made a 15-year-old girl touch his genitals on Nov. 1, 2015, the indictment said. He was suspended in 2015 when the accusations were first made, the grand jury indictment said.
It took more than a year for the investigation to be completed by the Texas Rangers and the Bell County Special Crimes Unit. He was indicted and not arrested until March 17, 2017.
His low bond of $10,000, set by Bell County Judge John Gauntt for the second-degree sex crime, allowed Myers to be released by the end of the day. Offenders facing similar charges this week had bonds ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, court records show.
Myers’ trial date has been set and changed a total of four times. The first setting was in January 2019 — and the last in February 2020.
Representing Myers is Killeen attorney Barry Phillips. Prosecuting him for the District Attorney’s Office is Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, according to court records.