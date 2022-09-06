Old Howard Road in Temple will close for several weeks on Friday due to the ongoing construction of the Outer Loop project, the city announced.
Old Howard Road closure to begin Friday; road expected to reopen Oct. 5
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
