A 20-year-old Belton man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on four sex charges involving alleged long-term abuse of a child.
Christopher Robert Sande, 20, faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of indecency with a child, both second-degree felonies. He remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
A boy who Sande knew told investigators that the abuse began five or six years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
At one point, Sande sexually assaulted the boy, but stopped when he screamed. Sande told the boy he would kill him if he told anyone, the affidavit said.
The boy, who was reluctant to speak about the abuse, “stated the sexual abuse started when he was 6 years old and confirmed it happened many times,” the affidavit said.
The case was investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Marcos A. Arismendez
A Temple man was indicted by grand jurors on a sexual assault charge.
Marcos A. Arismendez, 23, is charged with the second-degree felony. He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond, jail records show.
The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman Nov. 19 at the Portico Apartments, 507 Marlandwood Road, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
An arrest affidavit said that the woman went out drinking alcohol with Arismendez and he gave her a ride home. At the woman’s apartment, Arismendez requested to go inside. They continued to drink while they played board games.
The woman asked Arismendez to leave so she could go to sleep, but he was allowed to stay.
Later, while the woman was trying to sleep, Arismendez attempted to kiss her, but she told him no, the affidavit said.
Arismendez then pulled the woman’s pants down and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit said. The woman immediately grabbed his hand and again told him no, according to the affidavit.
The suspect then attempted to repeat his assault when the woman got up and asked her roommate’s boyfriend to help get Arismendez out of the apartment, the affidavit said. He left before officers arrived.
Detectives later interviewed Arismendez, who admitted his assault on the woman and said “it was all a misunderstanding,” according to the affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 28 and Arismendez turned himself in the next day at the Bell County Jail, Arreguin said.
Stephanie Covington
A Belton woman charged with accident involving injury – failure to stop and render aid remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Stephanie Covington, 28, was indicted in the incident Wednesday by a grand jury.
Covington was identified as the driver of a black SUV that caused a crash Feb. 22 in the 3300 block of Airport Road in Temple, an arrest affidavit said.
Witnesses said Covington was driving erratically and collided head on with a small vehicle in the turn lane.
“Witnesses told police how Covington got out of her vehicle, took off the temporary tags, and then began to run away,” the affidavit said. “Law enforcement suspected Covington was under the influence of an intoxicant.”
The suspect provided a sample of her blood for analysis, the affidavit said.
A woman was injured in the head and suffered multiple broken bones from the crash, the affidavit said.
Covington’s bonds are set at $17,500, jail records showed.
Other unrelated indictments
James O. Kelley Jr., 29, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or more (repeat offender).
Tony D. Williams, 48, of Morgan’s Point Resort, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Osiel Rodriguez, 27, of Temple, possession of intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Johnnie L. Reisner Jr., 37, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation (repeat offender).
Kalil Bruce, 37, of Temple, continuous violence against family.
Amador J. Romero, 43, of Belton, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daret D, Adams, 52, of Temple, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Larry A. Blanks, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
Bobby J. Karl, 41, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
Jon J. Loy, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jordan McGibeny, 20, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Haigon M. Shine, 23, of Waco, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Isadore U. Collins, 44, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.