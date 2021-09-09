The Temple Police Department has a footprint in East Temple again after opening a substation Thursday at Renata Square Apartments — a site in the complex’s community center that will provide area residents with a convenient access to officers.
“We can do everything we need to do here like take statements and do reports … but it also keeps us on the east side of town,” Lt. Tim Simeroth told the Telegram. “People will feel more comfortable coming here because there’s concern of being labeled for going to the police department. This is an opportunity for (residents) to be able to meet with officers in their own neighborhood”
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who was excited to unveil the substation to the public, said two officers from the Community Oriented Policing unit will be assigned to the site — officers that Denise Fisher, Renata Square Apartments’ manager, is ready to see around more often.
“I lived here in the early ‘80s, and when I lived here (the property) was nice. When I came back, it was not the best,” she said. “Crime was high, which I’m sure all of you are aware of.”
However, Fisher, who also is a member of the East Side Initiative, is encouraged.
“The whole property has been renovated,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing … and things are looking brighter. The crime rate has reduced, I would say, 80 percent. It’s becoming a nice place for residents and the installation of our police substation will only make things better. I love the residents and my heart is really open to seeing Renata Square become a premier community on the east side.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis emphasized how the Monroe Group was dedicated to transforming the complex since purchasing the property at 1811 E. Avenue K in 2019.
“It’s a beautiful property and I didn’t realize this property was so big,” he said. “It’s always about good housing and affordable housing, but ultimately it’s about the residents finding a place where they can live and be proud of. I think that’s what this project shows the community.”
Davis credited the Temple Police Department for continuously searching for opportunities where officers can become more engaged with the communities they serve.
“I’m really proud of the police department,” he said. “We had an occasion this week about building relationships across many levels and this is one more way to do that. Whenever you build relationships, that’s when you build community ... so I’m proud to be a part of this and proud to be mayor at this time.”
Alejandra Arreguin, a city of Temple spokeswoman, said the department is considering additional substations around the city.