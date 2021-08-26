A Jarrell man was killed Wednesday when his pickup hit a parked tractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 35 near the Salado rest stop, authorities said.
Robert Daniel Taylor, 44, was driving his 2012 black Ford F-150 pickup south on I-35 when the truck drifted onto the right shoulder for an unknown reason, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The accident occurred at about 4:11 p.m. near mile marker 283.
Taylor’s vehicle collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer that had broken down and was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway.
“Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford F-150 under the rear end of a trailer in the outside emergency lane, with the driver pinned inside,” Salado Fire Department spokesman Bert Henry said in a Facebook post.
The outside and middle lanes of southbound I-35 were closed for the safety of emergency personnel on scene, he said.
First responders initiated patient care on Taylor while firefighters worked to extricate the driver of the truck.
“After successfully extricating the driver, EMS personnel continued to treat the patient on scene,” Henry said.
Taylor succumbed to his injuries and Bell County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced him dead at the scene shortly after 5 p.m. Taylor’s relatives were notified of his death, Washko said.
DPS, the Salado Fire Department, Salado Police Department and Temple EMS were among the agencies that responded to the accident.
The damaged vehicles were removed from the highway and all southbound lanes were reopened. Salado firefighters cleared the scene at about 8 p.m., Henry said.