Temple ISD trustees unanimously voted to lower the district’s tax rate to $1.1489 per $100 of taxable value on Monday night.
The new tax rate, a 7.14-cent decrease, designates $0.7939 per $100 for maintenance and operations and $0.3550 per $100 for debt service payment. The no-new revenue rate is $0.7939 per $100.
“Temple ISD has and continues to manage taxpayer dollars with the utmost thoughtfulness and diligence. Through strategic planning of bond refinancing, and only selling a portion of the 2022 bonds that are needed at this time, we were able to deliver an overall tax rate that is lower than last year,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said during the meeting.
The move, which also was made possible by increased property values and legislative tax compression, marked the sixth straight year that Temple ISD has opted to set a lower tax rate. During that period, Temple ISD has lowered its tax rate by a total of 25.14 cents.
Ott and Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey thanked the district’s finance department for their efforts and highlighted how it was an important decision to make given taxpayers approved a $164.8 million bond package in May 2022 — the largest bond ever passed in the school district.
That funding was allocated toward several highly-anticipated projects, including the construction of the Sampson-Howard Elementary School in the southeast quadrant, expansion of instructional space at three campuses, the addition of security vestibules at three campuses and construction of a new auxiliary service building.
“We are grateful to the Temple community for your continued support of the 2022 bond, and we are committed to being good stewards of their investment in our schools,” Posey said. “We will continue to demonstrate the utmost fiscal responsibility with the resources that are entrusted to us.”