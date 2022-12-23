A biting cold with strong gusty winds that made it feel like -5 degrees inundated Central Texas Friday morning, prompting scattered power outages to thousands of residents days before Christmas.
The Texas power grid remained operational as cold blanketed much of the state, but rolling blackouts and minor outages were reported across Bell County, including Temple, Belton, Salado, Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort and Harker Heights.
About 500 people in Belton were without power on Friday. A Salado outage also affected 500 people while two Harker Heights outages kept more than 1,300 in the cold, according to the Oncor outage map.
Oncor estimated that the outages in Belton, Salado and Harker Heights would be restored by 7 p.m. Friday.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said city offices closed early on Friday “due to continuous brief intermittent power outages” at City Hall, utility billing, Harris Community Center and the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
“Oncor continues to make progress on restoring power to homes experiencing outages,” Romer said. “We will return to regular business hours on Wednesday.”
Each of the Belton offices experienced fluctuating power.
“At each of these locations, the electricity was briefly cycling off them immediately cycling back on all morning,” Romer said. “It would happen every five to 10 minutes.”
Romer said Belton offices were warm, but internet and phone services were spotty and computers repeatedly rebooted.
“There was no foot traffic at City Hall,” he said. “Offices closed after 1 p.m.”
Water in a public fountain on Avenue H in Temple froze, creating an ice sculpture off the road.
Holland officials reported that a water tower overflowed Friday morning, coating FM 2268 at Rosansky Road with ice. The water stopped at 10 a.m. Friday, but icy conditions remained.
Other minor issues surfaced from the weather.
Water in the parking lot of the Apple Creek Apartments, 4802 S. 31 St., froze, creating icy spots.
“Bring your ice skate to Apple Creek,” Kyle Parramore posted on Facebook.
Darian Aker posted about an icy patch on Avenue R.
“Be careful on Avenue R by Scott and White and 31st,” Aker said. “They had their sprinklers running, and now the road is iced.”
Emergency responders responded a burst water pipe at the Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
“Water line broke, it set off alarms, we just left there,” Kelly Hubbard posted on Facebook.
She said an intercom announcement at the store said the water pipe busted and shopping would continue.
Warming shelters
Local warming shelters are helping residents — especially those who are homeless — stay out of the cold this holiday weekend.
Temple’s two overnight warming shelters are located at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G.
Both shelters regularly open each night when temperatures, with wind chill, reach below freezing or 35 degrees when it is wet outside. The two organizations offer dinner and breakfast to those staying the night with additional meals served when the facility is open all day, such as Friday.
Sunny skies are forecast for the next few days. Saturday’s high is expected to reach 36 degrees — above freezing — while the low is expected to be 21 degrees.
Sunday, Christmas Day, will be warmer with a high near 45 and a low of 29. Monday will be 55 with a low of 31.
Bill Scofield, warming shelter coordinator for Impact Church, said that the organization has been near maximum capacity for several nights this week and expects to remain that way for the next few days.
“We have had steady numbers, around 39 and 40, the past two nights,” Scofield told the Telegram Thursday. “We got tables and games they can play and arts and crafts, too. And if we open our doors, we are going to provide a meal, too.”
In addition to the two overnight shelters, the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., and Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, will both shelter residents during the day.
Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, said they are working with the city’s other organizations to provide aid to those without a warm place to sleep.
“We are open like always,” Stegall told the Telegram. “We are working with the warming centers that provide a place to sleep at night for our clients in this cold weather. We are providing our daily lunches and now supper for Impact Church warming center. This looks like this will continue well into next week.”