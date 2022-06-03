A robbery suspect was arrested by Temple Police Friday afternoon.
At around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1700 block of S. 31st Street for a reported robbery in progress, according to a news release.
Upon arrival on scene, officers located the suspect and arrested him, the release said. No injuries were reported.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.