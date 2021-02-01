KILLEEN — One man is dead and two other men were injured following a shooting Saturday evening in Killeen.
Authorities identified the deceased man as 34-year-old Asher Levi Kitchens. The other victims, a 41-year-old and a 42-year-old, remain in the hospital and are in stable condition.
Killeen Police responded to a call of a shooting victim about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of York Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located three males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and the third victim was deceased at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the three victims were at a residence in the 600 block of Murphy Street. The suspect arrived and started a disturbance when shots were fired. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, according to a news release from KPD.
The deceased victim was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
The Killeen Police Department is seeking information about this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
This investigation is active, and more information will be released as it becomes available.