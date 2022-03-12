The Fourth Street partial road closure in downtown Temple will be extended southward through the Avenue A intersection, beginning Tuesday.
During the two-day closure, crews will repair the roadway, which was excavated during the ongoing Fourth Street parking garage construction.
The partial closure of Central Avenue, from Second Street to Sixth Street, will not be impacted, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release.
“Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to businesses,” Nowlin said. “Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.”
For more information, visit letstalktemple.com or contact the Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.