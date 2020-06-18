The Temple College Foundation added five new members to their board of directors and Dr. Evelyn Waiwaiole — the foundation’s vice president of development and executive director — is excited for the additions.
“The nominating committee did an excellent job identifying individuals to serve on the foundation board,” Waiwaiole said in a news release. “I’m excited to have them join a board that is already comprised of individuals who are passionate about Temple College and the fundraising efforts of the college.”
The foundation’s new members come from four cities spanning two counties: Katie Burrows and Alesia Dawson, both from Temple; Tanner Johnson of Belton; Doug Gaul of Hutto; and Keith Hagler of Taylor.
Burrows — a former biotechnology instructor — is a former member and chair of the Temple College board of trustees. Dawson is Branford/Dawson Funeral Home’s director in Temple. Johnson is Central National Bank’s vice president in Temple.
Gaul is Hutto’s mayor and is a former member of the Hutto ISD board of trustees.
Hagler owns both Taylor Austin Credit and Hagler Ranch. Hagler’s resume includes experience serving the Temple College at Taylor Foundation.
The new board members will serve a three-year term that will expire in 2023.
Michelle DiGaetano, Tyler Jermstad and Virginia Leak were among the current board members who served on the nominating committee, a news release said.
The foundation was established in 1982 to support Temple College by reallocating donors’ gifts to students through programs including scholarships, emergency aid and capital improvements.