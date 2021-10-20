Devan Williams, a wide receiver for the Temple High School varsity football team, is amped for Friday’s homecoming game matchup versus Shoemaker High School.
“We’ve just been putting in that work all week,” Williams said. “We’re excited for y’all to see what we can produce. Y’all are a big part of what we do, and seeing y’all in the stands and everything is a big confidence booster.”
On Wednesday, Williams was joined by hundreds of other students, faculty, family, and friends for a homecoming parade and pep rally at Temple High School — an evening event that featured music, dancing and the burning a burlap-wrapped letter “T.”
“I’m in my Wildcat Blue sports coat ready to go. This is exciting,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “There are so many groups involving students that are going to be out there. I’ve worked in this area between three school districts — Copperas Cove ISD, Killeen ISD and Temple ISD — for almost 20 years and what’s special about Temple is the amount of student involvement (a pep rally) can have across so many programs.”
The fourth-year superintendent believes this shows how deep tradition and spirit runs throughout the Temple community.
“It’s a chance to be a rally point by bringing people in the community together to celebrate the students,” Ott said. “Whether it’s athletics, band, cheer or dance … they want to continue the Wildcat tradition and spirit. I just think that’s fantastic. These kids work hard and they deserve to be featured in the community, and they want the community to be proud of them.”
Jason Mayo, Temple High School’s principal, shared that excitement for his student body.
“It is great to have an event and be able to show off to the community,” he said. “The support from the community is just awesome as you can see by the turnout. I know our kids love performing in front of their parents and friends, so I’m glad we’re able to do this.”
Mayo is hopeful the homecoming parade will become a tradition.
“I’m looking forward to doing it more often,” he said. “I think this is the first year that we’ve done the parade ... but we’ll add to it and make it even bigger next year.”
Although he knows the COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat locally, Ott said it was great to see the community get together.
“You’re starting to see people try to get back to a level of normalcy, because we’ve been involved in a pandemic for almost two years now,” he said. “I think this may be the grandest example of that. Besides a gathering of 9,000 people at a football game … this may be the single biggest event of the year so far.”