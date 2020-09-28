BELTON — The storied legacy of Keifer Marshall Jr. — a Marine who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima during World War II and later served as Temple’s mayor — will continue for years to come through a new scholarship established Monday.
Rob Marshall, the mayor’s grandson, and his wife, Christina, presented a $25,000 check to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation to create a scholarship in honor of the community leader, who died in 2017.
The endowment will give a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating Belton High senior who is in the Marine Corps Junior ROTC program.
“This is about honoring my grandfather, his dedication to this community from a service standpoint and how this relates to his legacy and heritage and life as a Marine,” Rob Marshall said. “His time in the Marine Corp. was entirely character defining for him and it was an important part of his life.”
Jay Taggart, a former Belton Independent School District trustee who helped establish the BEEF, was instrumental in helping set up the scholarship.
“I can think of not one person in my life that is better suited for that purpose of this program,” Taggart said. “Keifer Marshall Jr. was a true hero in World War II and a Marine (who fought at) the Battle of Iwo Jima. But what he did with the rest of his life was what set him apart from so many other people that we know.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Keifer Marshall Jr. was involved in activities that helped elevate Temple into the city it is today.
“He cultivated the quality of life that we have here just by his leadership in different organizations,” Shine said. “That’s why this is wonderful because having a scholarship in his name for a Marine, since he was a Marine, I think is very fitting. I would think the first student to receive this it will be quite an honor he or she will remember for the rest of their life.”
The Marshalls are a proud Temple ISD Wildcat family, but the scholarship is not about the rivalry between the two school districts, Rob Marshall said. It’s about the community his grandfather loved and served, the 1997 Temple High School graduate said.
The Keifer Marshall Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Taggart said, will give students an example of a person who gave so much to their community — and hopefully follow in his footsteps.
“That’s what these kids in your program are learning,” Taggart said. “The way Rob Marshall and his family are setting this up as an endowed scholarship, they will be giving scholarships to your students for generations to come, and we can think of no one better than Keifer Marshall Jr. to show those kids someone to live up to for the rest of their lives.”