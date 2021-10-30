Following a decade of high growth, Temple is expected to see a number of changes to its City Council districts as it redistricts.
Members of the Council received a recent presentation about the initial findings of its redistricting consultant Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP. Council members were educated on the redistricting process, and unanimously passed criteria on guidelines for the process during their meeting.
The consultant firm the city is using also was hired by Bell County, Temple Independent School District and Killeen for each entity’s redistricting process.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said this was the first time he has participated in redistricting and would need to learn more about the process.
“It is going to be an interesting process,” Davis said. “I have not done something like this before.”
Gunnar Seaquist, partner with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, said the city will need to change many of its Council boundaries to make each district even.
Seaquist said each district needs to be close to the ideal district size, which is calculated by dividing the city’s population by the number of districts. The 2020 Census showed Temple now has a population of 82,081, with the ideal district size being 20,520 people.
The redistricting process needs to have the highest and lowest population districts in the city be separated by only 10% from the average.
Currently, Seaquist said, the difference between districts in the city is 54.2%. District 4 in West Temple has a population of 26,361 residents, 28.46% over the ideal district, while District 2 in East Temple has a population of 15,240, 25.73% under the ideal district.
District 1 in North Temple also is below the ideal district with 17,305 residents, or 15.67% under, while District 3 in South Temple has 23,175 residents, 12.94% the ideal district.
The current boundaries of the Council districts will make it easy for the city to shift around, compared to some entities where some districts don’t touch.
“You have a fair number of people who are either above or under the population right now,” Seaquist said. “But the nice thing (the city) has, which not everyone does, is you do have districts that generally touch each other.”
Seaquist plans to introduce an initial map to the City Council on proposed changes for the districts during its Thursday workshop meeting.
Wendell Williams, who represents District 4 in West Temple, said he acknowledges that portions of his district most likely will be split up between other Council districts due to the amount of growth it has seen.
“Obviously, West Temple has enjoyed a tremendous increase in population,” Williams said. “So as we balance the four districts, I am acutely aware that part of the existing District 4 will probably be moved into some of the existing districts.”
“Temple has grown a great deal in the last 10 years everywhere and certainly in West Temple,” Williams said. “It is just the factor of progress in the community.”
Following the first presentation, Seaquist said he would make changes to the proposed map before presenting the map a second time. During this second presentation, community members will have a chance to offer their thoughts on the changes and propose alternatives.
The guidelines and criteria passed by the Council last week will require those wanting to propose their own maps to redistrict the entire city even if they only want to change a small part.
“What these guidelines do is they specify a timeframe for doing that and they also put in some standards for what that needs to look like,” Seaquist said. “It is so everyone that is turning something in is operating on the same general standards so we can, on behalf of the city, make apples to apples comparisons between plans as opposed to having some plans that are just a piece of a plan.”
The City Council hopes to approve the final maps for redistricting by Dec. 16, but has built in more time in case further discussion is required.
Seaquist said the Council will need to finish the redistricting process by Jan. 19, the first day residents can file to run in next year’s May City Council elections. The seats to be voted on next year include District 1, held by Jessica Walker, and District 4, held by Williams.