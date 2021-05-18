Two Temple High seniors are slated to compete in the Educators Rising National Competition in June — an annual performance-based event that tests aspiring teachers knowledge, skills and leadership.
“Our students are really excelling in TISD,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “Despite COVID we have had over 120 students compete at the state level in fine arts, CTE and athletics. This is another example of our students and staff setting the standard.”
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said Emily DeGraaff and Alison Elliot — officers for the Texas Association of Future Educators chapter at Temple High — will be the district’s first representatives at the national competition. They advanced after excelling during TAFE’s state competition.
“DeGraaff will compete in the kindergarten through third-grade children’s literature category. She wrote and illustrated a book titled Grumble Grumble Grumble,” Hernandez said. “Elliott’s entry is in the elementary interactive bulletin board category.”
Although the event is typically held in Florida, this year’s competition will be hosted in a virtual format.
“With a blend of individual and team events, competitions are authentic, engaging opportunities for rising educators to stretch their creativity, commitment, and professionalism,” according to Educators Rising.
Both Temple High seniors are reported to have high aspirations following the conclusion of their high school careers, and Ott said he could not be more proud.
“Our community has an expectation that TISD be the best in the state, and these performances continue adding to our rich tradition and state ID name recognition,” the superintendent said. “We have great people, programs and opportunities that students are not only taking advantage of but flourishing.”
DeGraaff intends to pursue a degree in mechanical or civil engineering at Texas A&M University, while Elliott is striving toward a degree in elementary education from Tarleton State University.
“(They) serve as officers for the TAFE chapter at THS as president and vice president, respectively,” Hernandez said. “These students are also members of the Wildcat band, National Honor Society and each graduated (Saturday) with an associate degree from Temple College through the Texas Bioscience Institute’s Middle College Program.”