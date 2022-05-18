Two teens were arrested in connection to a shooting at a prom after-party on Milano Sunday.
Zain Taylor, 18, of College Station, and Kelvin Ortega, 17, of Oklahoma, were both arrested on two counts, each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to a news release from the Milam County Sheriff’s office, at about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, the office received several calls about a shooting in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 79 in Milano.
“The residents of the property where the shooting occurred were throwing an after-party for the Milano prom — Milano ISD was not affiliated with this party,” the release said. “At some point, a firearm was displayed by a white male identified as 17-year-old Kelvin Ortega of Oklahoma, who then fired the weapon, striking a 17-year-old male.”
The male was flown to Baylor Scott & White-Temple for emergency surgery, and it was reported he is in stable condition.
Investigators processed the scene and began following up on leads.
“Investigators interviewed people at the party,” the release said. “Many of the statements conflicted with each other, but enough information led to the suspects who are detailed above.”
On Sunday afternoon, investigators learned a bullet also hit a 14-year-old male during the party.
“The 14-year-old initially believed he had cut his leg on an unknown object and went home,” the release said. “It wasn’t until (Sunday) afternoon that it was discovered to be a bullet wound. He was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was treated.”
The two suspects left the area in a white police surplus Grand Marquis found abandoned after two blowouts on the passenger side. Officials with the department said they found a backpack with marijuana in the car that the two suspects allegedly tried to sell at the party.
A 17-year-old at the party, officials said, tried to take the backpack from Ortega, prompting him to allegedly shoot the two victims.
“Investigators traveled to Brazos County, College Station, Robertson County and Franklin, following up on leads,” the release said. “Investigators located Ortega and Taylor and obtained confessions from each.”
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information may call the sheriff’s office at 254-697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-8477.