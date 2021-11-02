Sales tax ratifications for the cities of Troy and Nolanville passed with a majority of the ballots casted approving the measures.
In Nolanville, about 79% of voters approved the measure with 21% against.
“We’re happy that the voters approved to continue with the sales tax street maintenance,” said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda. “It will help us to continue on our preventative maintenance paln for the roads in Nolanville.”
In Troy, 67% of voters approved the measure with 33% voting against.
“We appreciate the interest by our voters and the issue,” Troy City Administrator Gary Smith said. “We understand that it’s important for them that we maintain our streets and roads in the city, and we intend to do that to the best of our abilities.”
Troy resident Robert Cherveny went to Troy’s Community Center to cast his vote on the street tax ratification for the city Tuesday.
“Troy is growing,” he said. “There’s a lot of people coming in here, and I think it’s important to keep the existing streets and everything in good shape.”
Troy and Nolanville both held tax ratification elections to determine if a portion of the sales tax is used for continued long- and short-term road maintenance.
According to information from the city of Nolanville, the city combines funds from street sales tax and the public works operational funds to preserve residential roads every seven years.
Nolanville city officials said they classify maintenance in three categories — reconstruction every 20 years, preservation every two to eight years, and crack seal and points repairs as needed.
Escajeda said the tax may be used to repair existing streets but not build new ones. She said of the 8.25% sales tax collected within the city, 6.25% is given to the state, 1% is used for the city operating budget, 0.50% goes to the county, 0.25% for Nolanville’s Economic Development Corp., and the remaining 0.25% is used for the street tax.