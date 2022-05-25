Temple Police officers have increased their presence at Temple Independent School District in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting.
In a letter sent to staff members Wednesday morning, Superintendent Bobby Ott said he talked to Police Chief Shawn Reynolds about increasing officers this week even though classes will end Thursday.
“Yesterday’s events are incomprehensible and leave us all with many different emotions,” Ott said. “A few hours after yesterday’s tragedy I received a phone call from Police Chief Shawn Reynolds with the Temple Police Department. He expressed the desire to provide additional security and police officer presence for the remainder of the week.”
Among the actions taken:
• Every TISD campus will have additional police officers and security in the mornings during drop-offs and in the afternoons during dismissal.
• Temple police set up patrols that remain very close to school as well as providing frequent onsite checks.
• Temple ISD Communications Department will send notifications to parents about increased officer presence.
“Temple ISD will remain diligent in our monitoring and reporting procedures,” Ott said. “Our staff and students remain top priority by district/campus administration, our security teams and our Temple Police Department. We are truly blessed to have the partnership and “hands-on-deck” approach by TPD to protect and serve our staff and students.”
“I ask that you keep the families, educators and community of Uvalde CISD in your thoughts and prayers.”
For years, local schools have had systems in place to prevent tragedies like the mass shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday.
TISD officials seek input from Temple Police, the Region 12 Education Service Center and the Texas School Safety Center.
The district follows the safety procedures put in place by school resource officers through the Temple Police Department, TISD previously said. Procedures are rehearsed several times each semester, and are updated continually. Doors on campus are locked and all visitors enter each campus through one door.
Similar security measures are in place on Belton Independent School District campuses.
“The presence of local law enforcement officers, security guards, surveillance cameras, safety vestibules, campus visitor policies and other threat assessment procedures are in place to deter and respond in the case of an active shooter,” a Belton ISD spokeswoman previously told the Telegram. “Lockdown drills occur at all campuses at least twice during a school year. Training is provided to all staff and reviewed frequently.”
Belton ISD works with the Belton and Temple police departments to keep security procedures updated, as well as the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas School Safety Center. School officials in both districts communicate with school resource officers daily.
Some parents have asked districts to inform them in advance of drills so they are aware that a real emergency is not happening, but districts said they cannot give this kind of advance notice without ruining the drill.
The Temple Police Department offers active shooter training for businesses.