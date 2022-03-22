Shortly after a tornado struck Granger on Monday night, the Jarrell Independent School District began organizing relief efforts for the community.
“Within 30 minutes, people were just piling up with donations,” Jarrell ISD spokesman Nick Spinetto said Tuesday. “We immediately sent everything to Granger. It took four trucks to get everything out there.”
Spinetto said the response was so overwhelming that they had asked people to stop making donations since there were not an abundance of displaced Granger residents.
On Tuesday, 51 volunteers showed up at Granger High School to help the city’s 11 displaced residents, Principal Shane Wagner told the Telegram.
Corey Hernandez and Chad Cox came back to their hometown on Tuesday to offer their help to anyone in need. An officer with the Granger Police Department told them they hadn’t received any pleas for help and recommended the pair drive down to where the damage was and offer their help.
“All my friends and family are here,” Cox said. “My father-in-law lives here, and I went to school with all these people. They’re my family. It’s my community.”
The two friends grew up in the area but said they had not seen a tornado of this magnitude hit their hometown.
“They were around but not this close,” Hernandez. “I’ve never seen one hit the town.”