Central Texas Bark Park

Andie Stronko takes a ride on Teresa Neiger’s Great Dane Sam while Emily Stronko, left, Brandon Stronko and Neiger watch during the grand opening Aug. 10, 2013, of the Central Texas Bark Park at Lions Park in Temple.

 Telegram file

The city of Temple shut down a popular dog park Friday afternoon because months of drought have created giant cracks in the ground that potentially could injure a playful canine, but frequent visitors to the park vow to return after the situation improves.