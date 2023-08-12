The city of Temple shut down a popular dog park Friday afternoon because months of drought have created giant cracks in the ground that potentially could injure a playful canine, but frequent visitors to the park vow to return after the situation improves.
Friday’s temporary closure came almost 10 years to the day after the opening of Central Texas Bark Park at Lions Park.
While the closure of the dog park didn’t come until about 4 p.m. Friday, many Temple-area dog owners say they already were staying away because of ground conditions.
“I take my dogs there regularly, but lately the ground is so dry and cracked that we’ve quit going for now,” said Leesa Wilson, a Telegram production employee. “The holes are bigger than my dogs.”
“We always enjoy the park — we’ve met a lot of nice dogs and people there,” she said. “If we ever get rain to fill in the holes, we will be back. We miss our friends at Lions Park, but I can’t wait for the bark park on Nugent (Avenue) to be done. It’s a lot closer to home.”
Chuck Ramm, assistant director of Tempe Parks and Recreation Department, said dryness at the park caused large cracking in the soil that threatened the safety of pets.
“We know it is popular, and once it’s deemed to be safe, we will reopen,” he said.
The city opened Central Texas Bark Park on Aug. 10, 2013, after the Leadership Temple Class of 2012 made it a priority. Since then, the park has become a playground for thousands of Temple-area residents and their pups.
Ken McDonald is one of the many bark-park users over the years.
“I moved about two years ago, but my dogs and I went there often and we always had a blast,” he said. “The park has some nice obstacles and is fairly well maintained, but of course there is always room for improvement.”
Victoria Judd-Rodriguez agrees.
“It’s a great place for exercising and socializing your dogs,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of great people there, too.”
Two other facilities are planned to soon be popping up in Temple.
The two new dog parks are part of the city’s “Places & Spaces” capital improvement plan that will fund dozens of upgrades at 33 Temple parks through 2027.
“Neighborhood dog parks rank high among needs described by residents during Temple’s ‘Love Where You Live’ planning sessions,” City Manager Brynn Myers said.
A north side dog park is being constructed on three acres on the north side of Nugent Avenue from Sixth Street to Tenth Street.
A west side bark park is planned for the 100-acre Southwest Community Park, which also will include a splash pad, a large playground, a skate park, a basketball court, multiple pavilions and a trail system.
“Dog parks have become very popular across the country, and we are excited to be able to offer parks for people to enjoy here in Temple,” Ramm said.