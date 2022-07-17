Drought and heat have taken their toll on local corn production, withering crops in the scorching Texas sun as farmers are harvesting.
Corn — one of the main crops harvested in Bell County — has suffered under the extreme conditions this year, farmers and agricultural experts said.
“In my opinion, corn has turned terrible this year,” said Joyce Martinets, president of the Holland Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes an annual summer festival celebrating corn in the Bell County town on 1,574 residents.
“Corn is real small this year, from not enough rain,” said Marinets, a longtime Bell County resident who grew up on a farm that grew corn and now leases some of her land to corn farmers. “Some people didn’t even harvest; they cut it and baled it.”
More than 71,000 acres are planted with corn in Bell County each year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harvested corn yields in recent years have declined from 70,900 acres in 2018 to 64,500 acres in 2020, USDA figures show.
Drought conditions have increased in Bell County, making it one of the worst in recent years, Lyle Zoeller, Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent, told the Telegram last week.
“Everyone remembers back in 2011 and how bad that was, and this year is shaping up to be just like it,” he said.
Drought effects
Zoeller said farms mainly rely on rains for their water and irrigation of crops.
Severe to extreme drought conditions currently affect Bell County, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows. Some of eastern Bell County is under moderate drought conditions while a sliver of the western side of the county is facing exceptional conditions, the worst noted on the monitor’s map.
Bell County recorded its driest June on record over the past 128 years, with 2.1 inches of precipitation below normal, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed.
Temperatures in Central Texas are forecast to remain above 100 degrees over the next week.
Husky days
Corn husks are scattered across Central Texas as harvests have started.
From Temple to Belton, gusty winds have picked up the brittle light-brown husks and carried them to local yards and businesses.
Some newer combines cut corn stalks close the ground, chopping up husks and stalks while older ones leave more of the stalk in the ground, Martinets said.
“After you harvest, the stalk is about knee high and then they have to be shredded,” she said. “With the newer combines, now after they’ve harvested, the stalks are already shredded.”
Corn trade
The state’s high-producing corn crop prompted state and national agriculture organizations to hold a local trade event targeting farmers in June.
The event, held June 14 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, was organized by the U.S. Grains Council, Texas Corn Producers, National Corn Growers Association and other commodity groups.
“The trade school workshop offers attendees insight about the current trade market and how it works,” David Gibson, executive director of Texas Corn Producers, said in a statement. “Due to Texas being such a high-producing state and a large exporter, the Texas trade school is expected to be beneficial to farmers and others across the state.”
Harvests affected
Zoeller said that corn farmers, who already have started to harvest their crops this year, have seen the lack of rain and excessive amounts of heat limit yields.
Some of the corn and stalks, however, will end up feeding livestock as hay as other costs have risen, Martinets said.
“In lean years, livestock will eat the remaining cut stalks — if they’re hungry enough,” she said.
Meanwhile, local cotton farmers are still hoping for rain as they will have time until they harvest.
Cotton was once king in Bell County, but only about 9,000 acres of cotton are planted and harvested each year here in recent years, USDA said.
“The cotton needs a rain, it is holding on but it desperately needs a rain,” Zoeller said. “We are losing yield potential daily because of the lack of rain.”