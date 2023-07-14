A North Texas man has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed Thursday while walking on State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Abilene man identified in Westphalia fatal incident
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Polly Phillips Dymke, age 49, of Temple died July 2, 2023
- James E. Tranum, age 81, of Troy and Temple, died Thursday, July 6, 2023
- With no new funding from the state, Texas schools are breaking open the bank to pay for teacher raises
- Larry Dean Price, D.O., age 69, of Belton died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Temple Police find body
- Michael P. Hagen, Sr, age 68, of Temple, died Tuesday
- DPS: Pedestrian struck and killed in Westphalia
- Kyle Logan Volk, age 23, of Salado died Tuesday, June 27
- USDA declares Bell, other Texas counties primary natural disaster areas
- Michael P. Hagen, age 68, of Temple died Tuesday, July 11